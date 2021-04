The cast of Day Shift also includes Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco.

Snoop Dogg had a tremendous weekend. Tha Doggfather served as both a performer and announcer during Saturday’s Triller Fight Club boxing/entertainment event. He debuted his new supergroup Mount Westmore, which features fellow West Coast legends Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40.

It was also announced over the weekend that Snoop Dogg has landed a role in a forthcoming Netflix vampire film. The “Gin & Juice” rapper has signed on to join the cast of Day Shift, which also features Jamie Foxx (who plays a pool cleaner by day and vampire hunter by night), Dave Franco and Meagan Good. The film will be helmed by first-time director J.J. Perry.

Snoop Dogg has been a vampire in the past…

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to horror films. In 2001, Doggy Dogg starred in Bones, which was filmed in Canada. He has since made appearances in Hood of Horror, Scary Movie 5 and the recent animated reboot of The Addams Family.

Snoop lent his vocal talents to the recent animated reboot of The Addams Family as Cousin It

Earlier this year, Snoop joined the cast of Starz’s Black Mafia Family-inspired series, which his frequent collaborator 50 Cent will executive produce.

