People with physical and mental disabilities and chronic illnesses can register as soon as tomorrow.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé held a press conference with the province’s vaccination campaign director Daniel Paré and public health director Horacio Arruda to announce an expansion of the province’s vaccine campaign. Before lowering the age of eligibility for the general population, public health will immunize more vulnerable groups, specifically people with physical and mental disabilities, and those with chronic illnesses who don’t require hospitalization. Conditions that now qualify as chronic illnesses include respiratory illnesses such as asthma, as well as diabetes, obesity and anyone on the Autism spectrum.

People with chronic illnesses can make appointments on ClicSanté as of tomorrow morning, while people with physical and mental disabilities can register as of next Wednesday, April 28. Dubé noted that proof of a condition is not required and public health is relying on the good faith of Quebecers to get their vaccine when it is their turn.

