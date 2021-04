According to a report in L’actualité, Quebec is now ranked 8th in the world in the number of first doses administered, in relation to the percentage of the population.

The report, which was sourced using data from the Government of Quebec, Government of Canada, Oxford University and CTV News, has Israel and the United Arab Emirates as the countries with the highest percentage of their populations vaccinated with the first dose, at 62.3% and 51.4%, respectively.

Quebec has currently vaccinated 33.7% of its population with the first dose. Saskatchewan, in 10th place, has vaccinated 30.5% of its population. Canada as a whole sits in 13th place, at 29.9%.

For the full report, please click here. The 10 places in the word with the highest percentage of their populations receiving at least one vaccine dose are as follows:

Israel 62.3% United Arab Emirates 51.4% United Kingdom 49.8% United States 42.2% Chile 41.6% Bahrain 39.3% Hungary 38.1% Quebec 33.7% Uruguay 32.6% Saskatchewan 30.5%

« Le Québec se classe… roulement de tambour… au huitième rang sur la planète pour l’administration de la première dose ! »



Le ministre @cdube_sante est aux commandes de cette historique opération. Le réseau suit. 👏https://t.co/YU8IHfedL0 — Marjaurie Côté-Boileau (@MarjaurieB) April 28, 2021 Quebec ranks 8th in the world in first doses administered

A vaccination appointment in Quebec can be made here. For all the information about vaccinations in Montreal, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

