Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has announced that the province administered 464K vaccine doses last week. This puts the average daily doses for the last seven days at 66K. Dubé announced the weekly statistics, thanking the vaccination workers and Quebecers “who came out in large numbers.”

Quebec administered 55,658 doses yesterday. Of the population over 60 years old, 77% have received their first dose. 32.7% of the eligible population (16+) across the province have been vaccinated with at least their first dose.

