Pete Davidson is in talks to star in an upcoming A24 slasher thriller

Pete Davidson has had a tremendous past year. The comedian has made the most out the pandemic circumstances.

He starred in the Judd Apatow-directed The King of Staten Island, which was a video-on-demand hit upon its June release. As a cast member on Saturday Night Live, Davidson’s visibility has also significantly increased as he appears in many pre-recorded musical skits akin to Andy Samberg’s Lonely Island antics of the past.

what the hell’s an NFT pic.twitter.com/BcFylopM63 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 28, 2021 Pete Davidson raps alongside Chris Redd and Jack Harlow in “NFT”

It looks like Pete Davidson is ready to take his career to new horizons. Deadline has reported that the Staten Island-born comic could land a starring role in a forthcoming A24 flick. Directed by Halina Reijn, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is being described as a “slasher thriller.” Maria Bakalova, who had her breakout role in last year’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is also set to appear in the film.

Later this year, Pete Davidson will appear as anti-hero Blackguard in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Davidson is also set to lend his voice to an upcoming Marmaduke movie, in which he will play the titular talking dog.

