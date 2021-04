Two movies that couldn’t be more different.

JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows that were streaming in Canada last week. At the top of the Movies list is Chloé Zhao’s Academy Award nominated drama Nomadland, which premiered on Star via Disney Plus on April 9. In second and third place were Godzilla vs. Kong and Promising Young Woman.

Topping the TV shows list was It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which is also streamable on Star via Disney Plus in Canada. In second place was Rick and Morty; Gangs of London took third place.

Nomadland, Godzilla vs. Kong and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia topped the JustWatch streaming charts in Canada for movies and TV shows last week



The JustWatch popularity score is calculated on shows across all streaming platforms in Canada, including Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, Starz and more. For more on JustWatch, please visit their website.

For the latest on new streaming content on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, CBC Gem, Apple TV+ and Criterion, please check out our weekly streaming roundup.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit our Film & TV section.