Though theatres have begun to reopen across the country and releases have begun to trickle out, the moviegoing experience has hardly resumed at pre-pandemic levels. Case in point: there are still few major studio releases being trotted out in April, so the new movies in theatres this month consist mainly of indie fare, documentaries and streaming premieres. In fact, the only theatrical release that even verges on the blockbuster format is Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat (April 23), a new adaptation of the popular ’90s video game that takes the material into hard-R territory.

The Marksman (New movies to watch in April)

That’s about the totality of the action movies you’ll be able to catch in theatres this month, alongside the Liam Neeson vehicle The Marksman (April 2), in which Neeson plays a former Marine who helps a kid escape the cartels. Outside of theatres, Amazon is hoping to start a brand new Tom Clancy franchise to complement the Jack Ryan series starring John Krasinski. Michael B. Jordan stars as Navy SEAL John Clark in Without Remorse (April 30), in which he discovers an international conspiracy after his pregnant wife is killed by Russian soldiers. Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith and Guy Pearce co-star.

Concrete Cowboy (New movies to watch in April)

Many pundits now consider Nomadland the frontrunner for the Oscars this year. The Frances McDormand-starring road movie directed by Chloe Zhao has six nominations and is in Montreal theatres April 9, a couple of weeks before the ceremony. Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges star in French Exit (April 2), an off-beat, Montreal-shot comedy about a rich heiress who has decided to move to Paris after dilapidating her fortune. Netflix’s big feature releases this month are Concrete Cowboy (April 2), a drama set in the world of Detroit’s urban cowboys starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin and Thunder Force (April 9), a superhero comedy from the married team of Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

About Endlessness (New movies to watch in April)

Sophie Dupuis’s long-awaited follow-up to Chien de garde was just about to hit theatres the last time they were closed. The drama, set in a mine in Abitibi, is finally set for release on April 30 alongside Swedish master Roy Andersson’s About Endlessness, his latest collection of strange existential tableaus starring gaunt Swedes. Amongst other Quebec releases, there’s Benoît Pilon’s Le club Vinland (April 2), a Dead Poets Society-esque drama set in a boys’ college in 1940s Quebec, and Big Giant Wave (April 2), a feature-length documentary from Marie-Julie Dallaire that looks at music in various permutations.

Stowaway (New movies to watch in April)

Anna Kendick and Toni Collette star in the Amazon Prime original film Stowaway, about astronauts who face an unprecedented conflict when a stowaway (Shamier Anderson) is discovered on board — it is streaming as of April 22. Albert Dupontel’s Adieu les cons won seven César awards earlier this month. The dark comedy stars Dupontel and Virginie Efira as two people, for lack of a more succinct term, who are ready to die. It comes out in theatres April 23. ■

This article was originally published in the April issue of Cult MTL.

For more film coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.