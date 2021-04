The Montreal woman had been missing since April 9.

Montreal police have just announced that Virginia Fatakova has been found safe and sound. The 24-year-old woman had been missing since April 9, and her family and investigators feared for her safety. The SPVM thanked the public for their help.

