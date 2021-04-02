COVID-19 Montreal neighbourhoods
News

Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

by CultMTL

There have been 116,200 known infections of COVID-19 in the city. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Santé Montréal, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April, there have been 116,200 total cases of COVID-19 in Montreal since the start of the pandemic, with 393 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. Santé Québec is reporting that there are 1,314 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood below:

BOROUGH OR RELATED CITYNUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED, LAST 24 HOURSNUMBER OF CASES, LAST 14 DAYSCASE RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLE, LAST 14 DAYSCUMULATIVE NUMBER OF CASES, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMICCUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC
Ahuntsic – Cartierville34340253.39 1766,835.3
Anjou12110257.03 1357,325.5
Baie-D’Urfé07np741,935.7
Beaconsfield<520103.53972,054.4
Côte-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grâce44445267.210,5066,309.2
Côte-Saint-Luc16106326.72,4717,615.3
Dollard des Ormeaux999202.52 3584,822.2
Dorval<525131.76993,682.8
Hampstead<522315.53555,091.1
Kirkland<545223.36083,017.2
Lachine886193.32,6295,909.3
LaSalle21187243.34,8046,250.9
L’Île-Bizard – Sainte-Geneviève<533179.29044,909.6
Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve25338248.57 8155,745.3
Montreal East08np2416,259.7
Montreal-North6207245.78,2919,842.8
Montreal West<518356.41482,930.7
Mont Royal<533162.81,0084,971.4
Outremont<544183.71,1594,838.4
Pierrefonds – Roxboro6165238.13,5865,174.8
Plateau-Mont-Royal10114109.63 9903,836.5
Pointe-Claire<537117.99312,966.9
Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles22256239.88,1037,591.1
Rosemont – La Petite Patrie18212151.96,3124,521.8
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue0<5np1222460.7
Saint Laurent35364368.36,9397,021.3
Saint-Leonard28270344.86,9598,887.0
Senneville00222388.7
South West1199126.73 3594,298.1
Verdun7142205.12,8464,111.0
Ville-Marie14133149.24,1664,672.0
Villeray – Saint-Michel – Parc-Extension35368255.89 6676,720.1
Westmount<535172.36603,249.3
Territory to be confirmed8431,760
Montreal total3934,415213.7116,2005,625.3

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease click here.

For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease visit our News section.

Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.