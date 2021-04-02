Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

There have been 116,200 known infections of COVID-19 in the city. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Santé Montréal, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April, there have been 116,200 total cases of COVID-19 in Montreal since the start of the pandemic, with 393 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. Santé Québec is reporting that there are 1,314 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood below:

BOROUGH OR RELATED CITY NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED, LAST 24 HOURS NUMBER OF CASES, LAST 14 DAYS CASE RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLE, LAST 14 DAYS CUMULATIVE NUMBER OF CASES, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic – Cartierville 34 340 253.3 9 176 6,835.3 Anjou 12 110 257.0 3 135 7,325.5 Baie-D’Urfé 0 7 np 74 1,935.7 Beaconsfield <5 20 103.5 397 2,054.4 Côte-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grâce 44 445 267.2 10,506 6,309.2 Côte-Saint-Luc 16 106 326.7 2,471 7,615.3 Dollard des Ormeaux 9 99 202.5 2 358 4,822.2 Dorval <5 25 131.7 699 3,682.8 Hampstead <5 22 315.5 355 5,091.1 Kirkland <5 45 223.3 608 3,017.2 Lachine 8 86 193.3 2,629 5,909.3 LaSalle 21 187 243.3 4,804 6,250.9 L’Île-Bizard – Sainte-Geneviève <5 33 179.2 904 4,909.6 Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 25 338 248.5 7 815 5,745.3 Montreal East 0 8 np 241 6,259.7 Montreal-North 6 207 245.7 8,291 9,842.8 Montreal West <5 18 356.4 148 2,930.7 Mont Royal <5 33 162.8 1,008 4,971.4 Outremont <5 44 183.7 1,159 4,838.4 Pierrefonds – Roxboro 6 165 238.1 3,586 5,174.8 Plateau-Mont-Royal 10 114 109.6 3 990 3,836.5 Pointe-Claire <5 37 117.9 931 2,966.9 Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles 22 256 239.8 8,103 7,591.1 Rosemont – La Petite Patrie 18 212 151.9 6,312 4,521.8 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue 0 <5 np 122 2460.7 Saint Laurent 35 364 368.3 6,939 7,021.3 Saint-Leonard 28 270 344.8 6,959 8,887.0 Senneville 0 0 – 22 2388.7 South West 11 99 126.7 3 359 4,298.1 Verdun 7 142 205.1 2,846 4,111.0 Ville-Marie 14 133 149.2 4,166 4,672.0 Villeray – Saint-Michel – Parc-Extension 35 368 255.8 9 667 6,720.1 Westmount <5 35 172.3 660 3,249.3 Territory to be confirmed 8 43 – 1,760 – Montreal total 393 4,415 213.7 116,200 5,625.3

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please click here.

For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please visit our News section.

Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood