Cole Caufield has been the talk of the town since being drafted 15th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2019 NHL Draft. Last night, Caufield made his NHL debut, helping his team clinch a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames. Caufield attempted four shots on goal, a game-high for the Habs last night.

Just weeks ago, the Wisconsin-born player hit the ice with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens AHL affiliate. Caufield proved himself as a force to be reckoned with from the beginning. In his first game, he scored two points against the Toronto Marlies, including the game winner:

Cole Caufield encore une fois! Le #44 marque son deuxième but et son troisième point du match pour donner la victoire à Laval.



Cole Caufield once again! #44 scores his second goal and his third point of the game to give Laval the win. #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/1xSjrZTwfr — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 10, 2021 Cole Caufield helped the Montreal Canadiens clinch a crucial victory in his NHL debut

The Montreal Canadiens currently rank fourth in the North Division, with a record of 21 wins and 17 losses. As of now, this is enough to remain in the playoff picture. Last night’s game has serious implications for Calgary’s playoff potential as well — they’re currently in fifth place with a 21/24 record. There are nine games remaining in the team’s season. The Habs return home on Wednesday to face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8 p.m.

For more Montreal sports coverage, visit our Sports section.