Antoine TAVA to release clothing at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy

The artist is teaming up with the high-end clothing store for a special drop later this month.

Montreal artist Antoine TAVA has made quite the name for himself over the years. His style is characterized by his trademark use of familiar cartoon faces covered in drip.

TAVA’s artwork, as seen in Petite Patrie

Antoine TAVA has mounted various exhibitions over the past decade. His art has been displayed in galleries such as Galerie LeRoyer and Station 16. He has murals plastered across the city, from Downtown Montreal to Little Italy and beyond.

The artist will be making a milestone move later this month. TAVA is bringing his talents to staple high-end fashion store Holt Renfrew Ogilvy for a clothing collection. He has teased select items from the collection via his Instagram:

As part of the collection, it appears that the artist will also add his own signature flare to the iconic magenta Holt Renfrew Ogilvy shopping bags:

This is far from TAVA’s first collaboration. The artist previously work on a Dwayne Wade-themed exhibition in China around the time of the basketball star’s retirement. He also helped everybody’s favourite sailor, Popeye, ring in his 90th anniversary.

The garments are set to make their debut at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy on Monday, April 19.

