News

by CultMTL

Effective today.

As of today, masks are mandatory in all Quebec workplaces and, in red and orange zones, for group activities outdoors (involving people from different households).

All the new measures in effect in red zones on April 8

The Quebec workplace safety board, the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST), made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

Masks are now mandatory in the workplace and for groups outdoors

According to the Bureau de normalization du Québec (BNQ), masks worn in the workplace must either be medical-grade or meet the requirements of the BNQ.

