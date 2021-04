The video is being shown for free online in English, with French subtitles and ASL interpretation.

Montreal theatre company/venue la Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines is continuing their 2020-21 season online with three showings of SKIN by Leslie Baker, accessible to new and varied audiences. Copresented by Centaur Theatre and produced by theatre lab the Bakery (where Baker is the artistic director), the English-language production — which premiered in its English-only original version at the Wildside Festival in January — will be shown with French subtitles and American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation.

Skin is described as, “A dreamscape rumination, blending tableau, theatre-of-images, and sermon, to reflect on questions of how humans perceive the value and length of their experience, contrasted with geologic deep time, and the violent fluctuations inherent in nature. ‘We’re not given a short life, but we make it short.'”

Watch the trailer for SKIN by Leslie Baker below:

With French subtitles and ASL interpretation

For more about SKIN and to reserve free tickets, please visit the la Chapelle website.

For more theatre coverage, please visit the Arts & Life section.