IKEA shared an instruction manual to teach their clients how to stay home

After footage has been shared on social media of clients lining up outside various IKEA stores across Canada, IKEA has reshared an instruction manual from March 2020 in traditional IKEA format, teaching clients how to stay home.
The manual is very straightforward — you simply need to keep your front door closed, and all you need is one key, one lock and one hundred rolls of toilet paper.
According to Ads of the World, the ad was designed by McCann, and published in late March of last year.
The footage being shared this weekend is primarily from two IKEA stores in Canada: IKEA North York and IKEA Boucherville.
