Footage of crowded lineups outside Canadian IKEA stores went viral this weekend.

IKEA shared an instruction manual to teach their clients how to stay home

After footage has been shared on social media of clients lining up outside various IKEA stores across Canada, IKEA has reshared an instruction manual from March 2020 in traditional IKEA format, teaching clients how to stay home.

In response to the mobs of people outside Ontario's @IKEACanada locations during our "lockdown"…@IKEA has released a free "Stay-at-Home" Instruction Sheet.



No assembly required.#StayHome pic.twitter.com/yFKNcwqbCo — Samir Sinha (@DrSamirSinha) April 4, 2021 IKEA released an instruction manual to teach their clients how to stay home

The manual is very straightforward — you simply need to keep your front door closed, and all you need is one key, one lock and one hundred rolls of toilet paper.

According to Ads of the World, the ad was designed by McCann, and published in late March of last year.

The footage being shared this weekend is primarily from two IKEA stores in Canada: IKEA North York and IKEA Boucherville.

This is a video of IKEA North york this morning but my wife can't open her salon on appointment after investing thousands on PPE.#FordfailedOntario pic.twitter.com/aBlYKwr69M — Victor (@Kollerkunzultz) April 3, 2021 Lineup outside IKEA in North York

IKEA boucherville vendredi.. se rappeler que:

Resto fermé

Couvre feu a 21:30

On a peur des variants

Rassemblement a domicile et

Sport étudiants interdit

Donc.. RDV au IKEA!!

Il est grand temps d’etre logique et mettre fin a tout ca

⁦@doomdumas⁩ https://t.co/kuObeSRoug — Denis Carrier (@DenisCarrier7) April 4, 2021 Lineup outside IKEA in Boucherville

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.