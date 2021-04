The 10-episode series will be making its way to HBO Max.

It’s hard to believe it’s been a full decade since Green Lantern made its way to the silver screen. The Ryan Reynolds-starring vehicle was panned by fans and critics alike and made a measly $219.9-million at the worldwide box office against its $200-million budget. Its director, Martin Campbell, alluded to a trilogy of Green Lantern films in the pipeline but those plans were nearly immediately cancelled after it bombed.

Ten years later, the DC Comics superhero is returning. This time he will be flying to streaming with an HBO Max original series. The streaming service has ordered a season of 10 one-hour episodes. The television series will focus on the Guy Gardner version of Green Lantern, instead of Hal Jordan.

Guy Gardner

Today, the lead actor of the series has been announced. Variety reports that Finn Wittrock will be taking on the role of the character. Wittrock is best known for appearing on a handful of American Horror Story seasons as various characters.

Guy Gardner has an interesting origin story with lots of storytelling potential. He was raised by an abusive and alcoholic father who inflicted both emotional and physical abuse on a young Gardner. Guy is known for his curious mind and big personality. He is considered to be the “class clown” among the Green Lantern Corps.

Green Lantern mooning the Dark Knight

