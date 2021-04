This morning Conservative party leader Erin O’Toole shared a video making the connection between the ideas of being politically conservative and supporting the environment through environmental conservation. Cult MTL columnist Toula Drimonis pointed out the obvious poor timing of the message, which is of course in stark contrast to the Conservative party policies:

Ok, O’Toole wins. Best April Fool’s Day joke I’ve seen all day. https://t.co/g5jiDPrTE1 — Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) April 1, 2021 On April Fools’ Day, O’Toole claims Conservatives value environment

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.