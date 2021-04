Conservatives are over 8 times more likely to skip the vaccine than Liberals

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has examined vaccine hesitancy in Canada, based on respondents’ political party affiliation and province. According to the survey results, 17% of Conservatives say they will not get the COVID-19 vaccine; just 2% of Liberals say the same. Overall vaccine hesitancy in Canada, which includes people who are still unsure whether or not they will be vaccinated, sits at 16% (with 10% planning to skip the vaccine).

Conservatives are over five times more likely than Liberals, and almost three times more likely than NDP voters, to be experiencing vaccine hesitancy.

Vaccine hesitancy by party affiliation



CPC – 26%

Liberal – 5%

NDP – 9%

The provinces in Canada experiencing the most vaccine hesitancy are Alberta (28%), Saskatchewan (22%) and Manitoba (20%). The Atlantic provinces on average are the least likely to skip (or consider skipping) the vaccine, at just (11%). Quebec sits at the national average for vaccine hesitancy, which is 16%.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

