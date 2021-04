Beavers cut internet, TV and phone for up to 900 people in B.C.

In what a Telus spokesperson referred to as “a uniquely Canadian turn of events,” roughly 900 customers in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. lost internet for nearly two full days this weekend because fibre cables were damaged by beavers. (Tumbler Ridge is located about four hours north-east of Prince George, B.C. and has a population of 1,982.)

Telus said that the beavers chewed through the fibre cables after building a dam on top of it. The beavers not only interrupted internet service, but they cut cable TV for 60 customers and disrupted cell phone coverage in the area. All services has now been restored.

