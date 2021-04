The 60+ demographic represents 97.1% of the deaths from COVID-19 in Quebec.

Almost 75% of Quebecers 60 years and older have received their first dose

According to the latest vaccination figures in Quebec, 75% of Quebecers aged 60 and over have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or have made an appointment to receive it. This age demographic is of course the highest priority, as it represents 97.1% of the deaths from COVID-19 in the province.

75% des Québécois de 60 ans et plus ont maintenant reçu une première dose ou sont en attente de leur rendez-vous pour la recevoir. https://t.co/zihKZIgPf3 — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 12, 2021 Almost 75% of Quebecers 60 years and older have received their first dose

Earlier today, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that residents of CHSLDs who received their first dose 16 weeks ago will be starting to get their second doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines in the coming days. Dubé also confirmed that 1 million Quebecers will be vaccinated in Quebec pharmacies during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Ce matin sur le terrain : impressionnante logistique au centre de distribution Jean Coutu (Métro) à Varennes. Les vaccins Moderna et AZ y seront congelés/réfrigérés et transiteront avant d’être administrés.



+ 1M Québécois seront vaccinés en pharmacie lors de la campagne massive! pic.twitter.com/yLdtzMCtdm — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 12, 2021 1 million Quebecers will be vaccinated in Quebec pharmacies during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign

For more about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.