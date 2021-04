Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy has also reacted to the controversy.

Today’s cover of the Journal de Montréal has caused a controversy across the province, pairing a photo of Justin Trudeau in Indian garb from his 2018 India trip with the headline “The Indian variant has arrived.”

L’Actualité en memes has reacted to the controversy by creating a parody cover of Indian Times Daily, featuring a photo of Bonhomme Carnaval and the headline “Quebec variant detected in Mumbai.”

A number of Quebec politicians and public figures have reacted to the cover, including Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy. In a tweet this afternoon, he referenced Pierre-Karl Péladeau (the CEO of Québecor, which owns the Journal de Montréal) and Kentucky Fried Chicken: “You cannot confuse PFK and PKP: One sells shit and the other is a restaurant.”

