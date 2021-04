“Unfortunately, many people are hesitant to oppose or defy the curfew due to the potential presence of anti-science, far-right conspiracy theorists.”

Masks are a must at an anti-curfew protest planned for Sunday evening in Montreal. This event was organized by left, progressive types, in contrast to the right-wing, anti-mask, anti-vax elements behind the anti-curfew protest/riot that took place in Old Montreal last Sunday (as well as other, smaller protests that happened subsequently over the past week).

Montreal activist (and sometimes Cult MTL contributor) Jaggi Singh shared some notes about the different factions organizing protests in the city right now:

“Unfortunately, many people are hesitant to oppose or defy the curfew due to the potential presence of anti-science, far-right, conspiracy theorists. The political terrain is messy,” he notes in a statement, pointing out that one protest in Montreal yesterday was “organized by a pro-Trump, evangelical Christian … who is opportunistically using curfew opposition to gain support.”

“Similarly, many people are innocently promoting a demo at the Olympic Stadium (a vaccination site) on May 1,” Singh. “This demo is also organized by anti-science, far-right conspiracy folks.”

As for the protest happening on Sunday, it will be taking place at Jeanne-Mance Park (at Duluth) at 5:30 p.m. For more information about the event and its organizers, please visit the Facebook event page.

“The curfew disproportionately impacts all the people that live in small and/or crowded apartments, those that are the victims of domestic violence and LGBTQphobic abuse, homeless people, racialized folks already harassed by the police, sex workers, people that don’t have a legal status and work night shifts, people who use drugs, people who live alone and / or have mental or physical health issues. The curfew isn’t an answer, the curfew is the repressive measure of a state that uses its police more and more in a futile attempt to adress much wider issues.“ —Protest organizers Pas de solution policière à la crise sanitaire and Printemps tout le temps

