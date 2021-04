Karma Chameleon, a biographical film about the life and times of 1980s/’90s British pop singer Boy George, is officially in production. The biopic is set to begin filming this summer, in Bulgaria, in England and “around the world.”

Sacha Gervasi is the writer and director of the biopic. Gervasi is no stranger to telling real-life stories. His previous directorial credits include 2013’s Hitchcock and 2018’s My Dinner With Hervé; the latter of which showcased the last days in the life of actor Hervé Villechaize.

Boy George will serve as the executive producer of Karma Chameleon. The actor who will play the eccentric singer has yet to be cast. George released a video earlier this afternoon announcing an open casting call for the lead role:

Hey! pic.twitter.com/5JVyggaFiK — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) April 20, 2021 Who will play Boy George?

“There’s only one problem and it’s quite major: Who’s going to play me?” George wonders in the video.

Elsewhere in the video, Boy George reveals that Rogue One actor Danny Mays will play his father. He also implies that Keanu Reeves will make an appearance in the film. Karma Chameleon was originally set to be produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer but is now moving to a new company, Millennium Media.

