TONIGHT: The Dears 25th anniversary show live from Quebec City

The band will be joined by a string quartet for a very special show at Palais Montcalm.

Montreal band the Dears are marking their 25th anniversary on Saturday night with a live show at the beautiful Palais Montcalm in Quebec City. They’ll be joined with a string quartet for the occasion, putting the orchestral in their “orchestral pop noir romantique.”

Somehow, the Dears will be performing in front of a live audience inside Palais Montcalm’s Raoul-Jobin Hall, with tickets (which are no longer available) set at $45. But the concert will also be streaming for $20–$30. Click here to buy livestream tickets.

Read our 2020 interview with the Dears here. For more about the band, please visit their website.

