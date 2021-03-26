UNIQLO is opening at Carrefour Laval & the first 1,000 clients will receive a gift

The new UNIQLO store at Carrefour Laval is set to open tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. This will be UNIQLO’s 14th store in Canada and second store in Quebec. The Laval location will feature the brand’s complete clothing and accessory lines for men, women, kids and babies across 15,000 feet of floorspace — so not as large as the 32,000 square-foot Montreal location (which is the biggest store in Canada), but still big enough to accommodate the various product lines.

“As we continue to follow the local guidelines of public health officials, we look forward to opening our second store in Quebec at Cadillac Fairview Carrefour Laval. With the continuous demand for UNIQLO from our customers, this new location in Laval will bring our functional and thoughtfully created LifeWear apparel to more Canadians.” —Yuichiro Kaneko, CEO of UNIQLO Canada

To mark the occasion, UNIQLO is offering an AIRism gift to the Carrefour Laval store’s first 1,000 clients. The gift item has not been specified, and given the massive assortment of AIRism products at UNIQLO, it could range anywhere from T-shirts, masks, leggings, underwear and more.

Check out the grand opening tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.

Happy shopping, stay safe. ■

For more on the Carrefour Laval store, please visit the UNIQLO Canada website.

