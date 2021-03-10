The movie Kevin Hart filmed in Montreal has a release date

In summer 2019, Kevin Hart was seen frequently around the city of Montreal. As it turns out, the comedian was in town filming a movie titled Fatherhood.

The film sees Hart taking a dramatic turn. He plays a single father who must raise his daughter alone following the death of his wife during childbirth. The film also stars Anthony Carrigan (Bill & Ted Face the Music), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) and Paul Reiser (Whiplash). Fatherhood is based on the novel Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin.

Kevin Hart at ComedyPRO in Montreal

Today, Netflix announced the film’s release date. Fatherhood will debut on the streaming service on June 18, which coincides with Father’s Day weekend. The film was initially set to be released in theatres with Sony Pictures distributing but moved to Netflix last week. Barack and Michelle Obama are producers via their production company Higher Ground Productions, with Sony Pictures presenting the film.

Kevin Hart performed a number of intimate stand-up shows throughout the summer when he was in Montreal. The series was titled “Working on New Material.”

A poster for Kevin Hart’s 2019 Montreal stand-up series

For more film coverage, please visit our Film & TV section.