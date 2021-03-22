REVIEW: Alex Burger, Sweet Montérégie

“Lots of comparisons have been drawn between Burger and the titans of Quebec chanson.”

Alex Burger, Sweet Montérégie (Big in the Garden)

Lots of comparisons have been drawn between Alex Burger and the titans of Quebec chanson: Faulkner, Charlebois et al. But like the work of Bon Enfant (the outfit in which Burger handles bass duties), it’s hard to call this any kind of specific pastiche, or dub him “the millennial Charlebois.” Straddling the oft-invisible lines between country, garage rock, funky pop and introspective singer-songwriter material, Burger channels the general spirit of the ’70s without presenting an overt bit of nostalgic worship. If the album defies easy definition, its easy-going summer vibes are certainly welcome. 7/10

“La randonnée,” from Sweet Montérégie

