Almost 55K in one day!

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced this morning that a new vaccination record was broken in the province yesterday. 54,951 vaccines were administered on Thursday, breaking the previous record of 41,338 vaccines on March 19.

Dubé also announced that 271,440 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine were received in Quebec on Wednesday, which has allowed the pace of vaccination to increase in all regions.

For a full COVID-19 update, please consult the charts below:

54 951 vaccins administrés hier, un nouveau record!



On a reçu 271 440 doses de Pfizer avant-hier, c’est ce qui nous permet d’augmenter la cadence dans toutes les régions. On vaccine en fonction du nombre de doses qu’on reçoit. https://t.co/6wP7HOlg9w — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) March 26, 2021 Quebec broke another vaccination record yesterday

For more about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

