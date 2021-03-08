PRINT: The March issue is here!

Features about Montreal artist Pony, a Black trans model’s battle with Instagram, the impact of les Francouvertes, Outremont Thai restaurant Thammada, actor Tahir Rahim & more!

Our March issue has arrived!

Pony is our March cover star. The Quebec City-born, Montreal-based artist spoke to us about hosting the Resiste! travel show, a potential move into animation and remaining optimistic as the pandemic continues. Photo by Mr. Wavvy

The issue also includes a feature about Black trans model Téa Long’s battle with Instagram, an article highlighting the impact of the Francouvertes competition in the alt franco scene, a review of Outremont Thai restaurant Thammada, an interview with celebrated actor Tahir Rahim (The Mauritanian) & more!

To read more issues of Cult MTL, please visit the Magazine page.