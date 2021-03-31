Montreal Pride and the city’s politicians mark Transgender Day of Visibility

“Let’s work together to ensure our beautiful trans community evolves in the safest space there is.”

Since 2009, International Transgender Day of Visibility has celebrated trans people and their contributions to culture and society as a whole. The annual observance, which takes place on March 31, also aims to raise awareness about the significant challenges faced by transgender people around the world.

“Happy International trans visibility day to all! Let’s work together to ensure our beautiful trans community evolves in the safest space there is.“ —Montreal Pride on International Transgender Day of Visibility

A couple of Montreal’s most prominent politicians also took the opportunity to send a message to trans constituents:

You should feel free and safe to be completely and authentically yourself, no matter who you are. To the trans community, know that we see you and stand with you. Together, let’s keep pushing equality forward and making our country stronger. #TransDayOfVisibility https://t.co/10OkRnswvH — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 31, 2021

“On this International Transgender Visibility Day, I want to highlight the importance of celebrating the diversity of gender identity. I think we must now think about how we can promote the inclusion of trans people, because the fight is not over.” —Valérie Plante

En cette journée internationale de la visibilité transgenre, je veux souligner l'importance de célébrer la diversité d'identité de genre. Je pense qu'on doit aujourd'hui réfléchir à comment on peut favoriser l'inclusion de personnes trans, car la lutte n'est pas terminée. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/sGt6EoP9q1 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 31, 2021

