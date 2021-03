Alexandra-Rose had been missing since Friday afternoon.

Montreal police have just announced that 17-year-old Alexandra-Rose Cullen-Laplante has been found safe and sound. On Saturday, the SPVM announced that she had been missing since Friday afternoon.

#Located Alexandra-Rose Cullen-Laplante, 17 y/o, has been found safe and sound. Thank you for your help. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/6It3TUJ2Ug — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 1, 2021

