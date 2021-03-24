Chris Boucher signs sneaker deal with PUMA

The two-time NBA Champion has revealed the next big step in his career.

The Toronto Raptors have been having a tumultuous season, with a 17–26 record. However, Montreal’s own Chris Boucher has been a silver lining for the team. He is poised to potentially earn both the Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year awards.

Today, the 28-year-old two-time NBA Champion revealed the next big step in his career. Boucher has officially signed a sneaker deal with PUMA Basketball. The news was officially announced via an Instagram post.

Speaking to Complex Canada, the Raptors big man revealed that he will also be working with PUMA to bring basketball programs to cities across the country:

“I remember the days when I was starting out playing and there wasn’t as much help as there is now. I just want to be an outlet…I feel like there’s a lot of talent back home and if I can just help them by giving them brand new shoes or the opportunity of having something new, that’s something that I want to help offer the kids.” —Chris Boucher

Boucher and the Raptors are playing this season in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Canadian government has banned the team from playing at home due to COVID concerns.

