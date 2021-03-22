Trudeau responds to homophobic graffiti outside Ottawa mayor’s home

“There is no place for this ignorant and inexcusable hate in this city — or anywhere in our country.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has responded to a report by Ottawa police that confirms homophobic graffiti was written outside the home of Jim Watson, the Mayor of Ottawa, over the weekend. Trudeau noted that “there is no place for this ignorant and inexcusable hate in this city — or anywhere in our country,” and finished by reminding Jim that Canadians across the country are standing with him.

I’m appalled by the news that homophobic graffiti was written outside Mayor @JimWatsonOttawa’s home. There is no place for this ignorant and inexcusable hate in this city – or anywhere in our country. Jim, know that Canadians across the country are standing with you. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 22, 2021 Justin Trudeau responds to homophobic graffiti outside Mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson’s home

According to Patrick Champagne, press secretary for Jim Watson, a message of hate “was painted on the road in front of the mayor’s home.” You can read the full statement below.

This attack on @JimWatsonOttawa is disgusting. As a parent of a gay son, I fear this kind of hate getting in the way of his life. Nobody should have to face this, the Mayor of Canada’s capital city, or anyone else #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/3qMfPMosdl — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) March 22, 2021 Statement by Patrick Champagne, press secretary for Jim Watson

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly confirmed the incident yesterday in a statement, where he also said that the Hate Crimes Unit has called to investigate.

It's important that these incidents are reported to police so we can investigate and hold perpetrators responsible. — Chief Peter Sloly (@OPSChiefSloly) March 22, 2021 Statement by Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly regarding the homophobic graffiti outside the home of Jim Watson, the Mayor of Ottawa

Watson, who holds the record for the longest-serving mayor in Ottawa’s history, came out as gay in an Ottawa Citizen op-ed in 2019.

