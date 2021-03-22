justin trudeau canada jim watson mayor of ottawa homophobic graffiti
Trudeau responds to homophobic graffiti outside Ottawa mayor’s home

“There is no place for this ignorant and inexcusable hate in this city — or anywhere in our country.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has responded to a report by Ottawa police that confirms homophobic graffiti was written outside the home of Jim Watson, the Mayor of Ottawa, over the weekend. Trudeau noted that “there is no place for this ignorant and inexcusable hate in this city — or anywhere in our country,” and finished by reminding Jim that Canadians across the country are standing with him.

According to Patrick Champagne, press secretary for Jim Watson, a message of hate “was painted on the road in front of the mayor’s home.” You can read the full statement below.

Statement by Patrick Champagne, press secretary for Jim Watson

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly confirmed the incident yesterday in a statement, where he also said that the Hate Crimes Unit has called to investigate.

Statement by Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly regarding the homophobic graffiti outside the home of Jim Watson, the Mayor of Ottawa

Watson, who holds the record for the longest-serving mayor in Ottawa’s history, came out as gay in an Ottawa Citizen op-ed in 2019.

Posted in News
