The FIFA film festival celebrates the art of music videos

by Lorraine Carpenter

There’s loads of Montreal talent in this section of the 2021 program.

The Festival international des films sur l’art (FIFA), which began yesterday and runs through March 28, has always devoted part of its programming to music videos, and this year there are loads of talented Montreal bands and artists in the lineup. Namely, the locals are RYAN Playground (aka TDJ), Kaytranada, Marie Davidson & l’Oeil Nu, Donzelle, les Hay Babies, KNLO, Half Dogz and Simon Leoza.

The international artists in the FIFA Music Videos lineup include Viagra Boys (Sweden), the Empress (France), Hedgehog (China), Maslo Chernogo Tmina (Kazakhstan) and Joji (U.S.).

For more about FIFA 2021, see check out our highlights and interview with the festival’s artistic director. To purchase a FIFA 2021 passport (which provides access to all festival content through March 28, for $39), please click here.

by Lorraine Carpenter

Editor in chief, music editor
Lorraine Carpenter was born in Montreal and studied communications and journalism at Concordia. She co-founded Cult MTL in 2012 following 12 years at Montreal’s long-running, now defunct alt weekly the Mirror, where she worked in editorial as copy editor and music editor. She’s dedicated to supporting the cultural scene in Montreal.