Stores and cinemas will be able to stay open a little longer.

Curfew to be extended to 9:30 p.m. in Montreal and other red zones

As Premier François Legault hinted in yesterday’s press conference in Montreal alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Daylight Saving’s Time (and subsequent later sunsets) has inspired the Quebec government to alter its curfew strategy.

According to La Presse, Legault & co. will announce today at 5 p.m. that the curfew will be extended from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Montreal and other red zones, allowing stores and cinemas to remain open a little longer.

The curfew will disappear entirely in Quebec orange zones that will today be designated yellow zones — namely Gaspesie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Côte Nord and Nord-du-Québec.

Meanwhile, orange- and yellow-zone high school kids in Grades 9 through 11 will be resuming in-person classes full-time.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

