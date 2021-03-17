A new study has found that most Canadians want to boycott the Olympics in China.

According to a new survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, the majority of Canadians say that Canadian athletes, coaches and fans should boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The poll was framed in light of Canada’s relationship with China given the ongoing detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor (aka the two Michaels). The poll also addressed China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims and the perception that the Chinese government hasn’t offered an honest account of what happened during the COVID-19 outbreak.

56% of Canadians, which includes fans, athletes and coaches, believe that Canada should boycott the Olympics in Beijing, scheduled to run from Feb. 4–20, 2022. When looking at the results by party affiliation, it is clear that Conservative and Bloc voters are more likely to support an Olympics boycott than Liberal and NDP voters.

Just over half of Canadians say Team Canada should boycott the 2022 Olympics in Beijing: https://t.co/h3uvVzBXwV pic.twitter.com/4h34uY6Yxr — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) March 16, 2021 Canadians’ feelings about the 2022 Beijing Olympics by party affiliation

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

