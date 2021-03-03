Canada Emergency Wage and Rent Subsidies extended till June

In a press conference this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the extension of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) till June.

“To date, the Wage Subsidy has supported more than 5 million people and the Rent Subsidy has been there for over 129,000 businesses and organizations. We’ve come a long way in the fight against this pandemic, but we’re not out of the woods yet. So for people across the country, I have some important news to share.

“We are extending the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) and lockdown support at their current levels until June. In other words, we’re making sure that the wage and rent subsidies continue through this spring and that the amount of support remains consistent. This isn’t the time to pull back on support for workers or business owners. It is the time to see people through what is hopefully the final stretch of this crisis. And it’s the time to get the whole economy ready to come roaring back. So that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

–Justin Trudeau