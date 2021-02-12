What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, Disney Plus, Criterion and CBC Gem

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return for one last hurrah in To All The Boys: Always and Forever (Feb. 12), the third and final installment in the hugely popular YA rom-com series. Also joining the ranks of the streaming service today is Buried by the Bernards, a reality show about a family who run a funeral home in Memphis, Tennessee; Nadiya Bakes, a baking show starring British chef and Bake-Off winner Nadiya Hussein; Hate, a new comedy special from Dani Rovira; and Creed II, the most recent film in the Rocky series.

A little later in the week, you can catch the new Kevin James sitcom The Crew, in which the man formerly known as Paul Blart plays the head mechanic for a racing team. On Feb. 17 you can watch Behind Her Eyes, a British series based on the 2017 novel of the same name, starring Eve Hewson and Tom Bateman. In non-exclusive programming news, you can also catch season 4 of Vikings and the trashy-but-effective road rage thriller Unhinged, starring Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius.

New on Amazon Prime Video

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Kyle Allen and Kathryn Newton star in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, a time-loop rom-com from director Ian Samuels (Sierra Burgess Is a Monster) that would probably feel more original if it wasn’t released so hot on the heels of the more-adult-but-similarly-themed Palm Springs. It hits Amazon Prime today alongside season 2 of the hit Indian spy thriller The Family Man. Later this week you can stream Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (Feb. 13), Star Trek Into Darkness (Feb. 14), the first Wrong Turn (Feb. 15) and Date Movie (Feb. 16).

New on Crave

Little Things (new on Crave)

Crave subscribers with the HBO add-on will be happy to learn of the return of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver this Sunday. Other highlights include Little Birds (Feb. 14), an adaptation of a book of short stories from Anais Nin that stars Juno Temple, Rossy de Palma and David Costabile; the dramatic feature Made in Italy (Feb. 12) in which Liam Neeson stars alongside his real-life son Micheál; The Big Sick, the Oscar-nominated rom-com in which Kumail Nanjiani stars as a fictionalized version of himself and Zoe Kazan stars as his real-life wife Emily; Woman in Motion (Feb. 15), a documentary about Nichelle Nichols’ work with NASA, and finally Channing Godfrey Peoples’ award-winning debut Miss Juneteenth on Feb. 19.

New on CBC Gem

Belgravia (CBC Gem)

Dropping on the CBC’s streaming service on Feb. 14, Belgravia is a historical miniseries based on a novel by Julian Fellowes — who, as the writer of both Gosford Park and Downton Abbey, now has an inimitable stranglehold on the genre. Belgravia is set in 1815 and stars Alice Eve and Tom Wilkinson amongst many others. Catherine Legge’s documentary film Met While Incarcerated profiles three women who find themselves falling in love with men who have been imprisoned for violent crimes. Montrealer Pat Kiely’s Another Kind of Wedding is a rom-com starring Kathleen Turner, Wallace Shawn, Luke Kirby and Jessica Paré that also hits the service today, Feb. 12.

New on Disney Plus

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (new on Disney Plus)

Quite a bit of new Marvel content on Disney Plus this week, including the documentary Behind the Mask, the series of animated shorts Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones, season 7 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and… uh, Like Mike 2, which has admittedly nothing to do with Marvel.

New on Criterion Channel

Pierrot le Fou, from the Lovers on the Run series (new on Criterion Channel)

The Channel celebrates Valentine’s Day with a Lovers on the Run retrospective, showcasing 14 films on that classic theme including Fritz Lang’s You Only Live Once, Godard’s Pierrot le Fou, Gregg Araki’s The Living End and David Lowery’s Ain’t Them Bodies Saints. Park Lanes is an eight-hour documentary that showcases — in real time, no less — an eight-hour shift at a factory that produces bowling equipment; it’s available as of Feb. 15. The short film work of Rahmin Bahrani (whose latest film, The White Tiger, hit Netflix a few weeks back) is on display as of Feb. 16, while Feb. 17 showcases shorts by Akosua Adoma Owusu. ■

