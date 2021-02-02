Wayne and Garth are joining forces once again to spread the good word about Uber Eats.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as back as their iconic Wayne’s World characters for a special Super Bowl commercial. Wayne and Garth are reuniting in the name of Uber Eats.

A trailer has been released with the two party rockers, teasing more to come during Sunday’s “big game:”

WATCH: Wayne’s World stars reunite for Super Bowl ad

“We’ll see you soon for the…game. Which for legal reasons cannot be named,” says Mike Myers’ Wayne Campbell.

The last film in the Wayne’s World series was released in 1993 and its original run on Saturday Night Live ended the following year but this is not the first time Wayne and Garth have reunited. The two first rekindled for the 2008 MTV Movie Awards and then reprised the skit on SNL in 2011 and 2015, respectively. Wayne’s World first debuted on the show in 1989 in an episode hosted by Leslie Nielsen.

Wayne’s World on Saturday Night Live

Mike Myers has been relatively quiet this past decade. He has appeared in just two scripted films since 2011, one of which was the Academy Award-winning Bohemian Rhapsody. He is set to reunite with the film’s star, Rami Malek, for David O. Russell‘s forthcoming feature film. Myers is also rumoured to reprise his role as Shrek for a revival of the franchise in the near future.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.