TONIGHT: MTL Kneels for Change shares a message of hope

The Black History Month event will be streaming via Instagram Live.

As part of Black History Month, the Montreal Community Cares Foundation is holding an event called MTL Kneels for Change tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 8:15 p.m. on Instagram Live. The event is co-hosted by Thierry Lindor and Denburk Reid and features Tiffany Callender, Kemba Mitchell, Pharoah Hamid Freeman and Carla Beauvais as well as special guests Michael Brown Sr. and Justin Blake.

“Together we’ll be raising awareness for the social injustices within our communities. Our goal is to break down the stereotypes held against minorities and to unite as people to spread a message of hope.” — MTL Kneels for Change / Montreal Community Cares Foundation organizers

The Montreal Community Cares Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mandate to empower socially vulnerable youth “by developing their leadership skills through programs, workshops and events, and by building bridges between communities.”

For more event details and to tune in, please visit the MCCF Instagram page.

