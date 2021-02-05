TODAY: A protest against racial profiling is happening in Parc Ex

The event was planned in the wake of the wrongful arrest and detention of Mamadi III Fara Camara.

UPDATED: Following the attempted murder of a police officer in Parc Extension on Jan. 28, 31-year-old PhD student and expecting father Mamadi III Fara Camara was arrested and detained for six days. On Wednesday, the charges against Camara were stayed and he was released after Montreal police found video surveillance footage that exonerated him as a suspect. Though the SPVM have denied that this was a case of racial profiling, critics cite this as another example of systemic racism within the Montreal police force. A protest against racial profiling, and the wrongful arrest and detention of Camara, is happening in front of Parc metro at 4:30 p.m. today.

The protest, which will also be broadcast on Facebook live, was organized by the Table de quartier pour Parc-Extension, a group whose support Camara and his family is, they say, part of their mandate to “improve the conditions and quality of life of residents and promote their collective rights and interests.”

“The Camara case is an example of what systemic racism is. We need to shed light on this story and for all the other victims. We believe that it is imperative to hold the authorities accountable and put in place concrete actions to end racial profiling.“ —Table de quartier pour Parc-Extension

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began his press conference today by commenting on the Camara incident:

“Before I begin today, I’d like to say a few words about the arrest of Mr. Camara in Parc Extension in Montreal, in my Papineau riding. This is a disturbing case. Many questions must be asked, particularly with regard to the authorities involved in this affair. We need to shed light on what happened. My thoughts are with Mr. Camara as well as with the injured police officer.” —Justin Trudeau

Yesterday Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called for an independent investigation.

The protest against racial profiling will take place at Parc metro (7245 Hutchison) on Friday, Feb. 5, 4:30 p.m. For more details, please visit the event page.

