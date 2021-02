Anne-Frédérique Borduas was last seen in Saint-Thomas on Monday.

The Missing Children’s Network wants public’s help to find 17-year-old girl

The Réseau Enfants-Retour (aka the Missing Children’s Network) is appealing to the public for help in finding 17-year-old Anne-Frédérique Borduas, who was last seen in the town of Saint-Thomas, Quebec (about an hour north of Montreal) on Monday, Feb. 8.

Anyone with information can call the Missing Children’s Network at 514-843-4333.

