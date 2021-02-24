WATCH: Robert Robert recruits Hubert Lenoir on “La nuit se plaindre”

The single is Robert Robert’s first French song and debut single on Montreal label Chivi Chivi.

Robert Robert released an excellent album Hoodie bleu ultra last year and is showing no signings of slowing down. The Montreal electronic artist has connected with Hubert Lenoir for a new single “La nuit se plaindre.” It was released alongside a music video that displays an undeniable bromance between the two artists:

This single is Robert Robert’s first formal foray into performing in French. “La nuit se plaindre” was released via independent label Chivi Chivi, which is also home to the likes of Helena Deland and Lydia Kepinski. This is Robert Robert’s first release on the imprint.

The collaboration is also the first release by Hubert Lenoir since 2019’s “Hunny Bunny,” an English single released ahead of his riveting performance at the Red Bull Music Festival.

The music video for “La nuit se plaindre” was directed by Noémie D. Leclerc. Robert Robert also shared a Tumblr page that features behind the scenes photos of the video shoot.

Robert Robert and Hubert Lenoir on set of “La nuit se plaindre”

Robert Robert’s Hoodie bleu ultra was released last July. Cult MTL’s 8/10 review of the album called it, “A testament to the [Montreal] scene’s frequent strive for originality.”

Read Cult MTL’s 2016 interview with producer Robert Robert here.

