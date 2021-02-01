REVIEW: Spirit World Field Guide, Aesop Rock

“The indie hip hop stalwart returns with his typical panache for bringing both quality and quantity of words, beats and concepts to rap’s rescue.”



Aesop Rock, Spirit World Field Guide (Rhymesayers)

Four years gone from his last solo outing, the Impossible Kid, the indie hip hop stalwart returns with his typical panache for bringing both quality and quantity of words, beats and concepts to rap’s rescue. If any single rapper can be appreciated for constantly switching the code to his signature style in rejuvenating fashion, it’s the NYC-to-L.A. transplant, now in his third decade of blending oddball notions into crisp, calculated cuts. Like the spirit world Aes Rizzle endeavours here to map, don’t mistake his friendly ghost-flow for a deficit of menace. If ever a year required a Def-Jukian reminder that it’s a cold world out there, Rock got back right on time. 7.5/10 Trial Track: “Gauze”

“Gauze” from Spirit World Field Guide by Aesop Rock

For more about Aesop Rock, please visit his Rhymesayers page.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.