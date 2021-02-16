Stewart Museum closing “due to extremely difficult financial circumstances”

The collection will live on through virtual programming, exhibitions and a digital platform launching in the fall.

The Stewart Museum on Montreal’s Île Ste-Hélene (bka Parc Jean-Drapeau), announced today that its doors will be closing for good. The museum’s collection has already been integrated in part with that of the McCord Museum, which Stewart merged with in 2013. The rest of its art and artifacts will be “preserved and disseminated” through virtual programming, exhibitions and a digital platform launching in the fall.

A statement from the museum reads, in part:

“We sincerely thank you for your interest in the museum and for following its stories and activities with passion. Our heartfelt thanks go to all the employees who have done extraordinary work at the museum for so many years.“

For more about the Stewart Museum, please visit its website.

