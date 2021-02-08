Mass vaccination centres to open in Parc Ex, Côte-des-Neiges, Côte-St-Luc

Preparations are “well underway” for three new mass COVID-19 vaccination centres in Côte-St-Luc, Côte-des-Neiges and Parc Ex, according to an announcement by the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal this morning. They will be located at the Décarie Square mall (6900 Décarie), a Parc Ex office building (7101 Parc) and at the Bill-Durnan Arena (4988 Vézina). The centres will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and appointments are mandatory — it will soon be possible to book an appointment online via Clic Santé, or by phone. Note that the priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccine are as follows:

80 years old and up

70 to 79 years old

60 to 69 years old

Adults under 60 with a risk of complications from COVID-19

Essential workers and other healthcare workers

Other adults

“Being vaccinated remains the best defence against the spread of the virus. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. At the same time, I would like to thank my colleagues in our CIUSSS for their professionalism and hard work. Because of their efforts, we are ready to meet the needs of the public.” —CIUSSS president and CEO Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg

One mass COVID-19 vaccination centre has already opened in Montreal, at Palais des Congrès.

For more, please visit the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.