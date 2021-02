The centre will vaccinate 150 people per hour, starting with healthcare workers.

Santé Montreal has released a video showcasing a new COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Palais des congrès. Starting tomorrow, doctors and other health care workers will be able to be vaccinated at the rate of 150 vaccinations per hour, for a daily goal of 1,000. Eventually, the centre plans to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day.

For more on the COVID-19 situation in Montreal, please visit the Santé Montréal website.

Mass vaccination centre at Palais des Congrès in Montreal opens tomorrow

