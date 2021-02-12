Lee Bae UNION Fondation PHI
Arts

Fondation PHI gallery reopens on Feb. 24 with Lee Bae’s UNION

by CultMTL

“Lee Bae’s dedication to presence requires our own, offering a moment of respite and contemplation.”

Old Montreal gallery Fondation PHI (aka the PHI Foundation) is reopening on Feb. 24 with UNION, the first major solo exhibition in Canada by Paris-based Korean artist Lee Bae.

UNION will feature over 40 charcoal works — drawings, paintings, sculpture and a large-scale installation “that calls attention to the corporeality of the artist’s work and its ability to connect us to a soulful place.”

For more about the Lee Bae exhibition and to reserve tickets, please visit the Fondation PHI website.

