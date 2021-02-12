Chelsea Hotel collection raises funds for victims of domestic violence

All February profits will be donated to SOS violence conjugale.

A new Montreal brand called Chelsea Hotel is emerging to raise funds for a local organization that support the victims of domestic violence, an issue that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For almost a year now, it has been a lot of additional hardships that have been added to the daily lives of victims of domestic violence. Asking for help becomes even more demanding: contact with the outside world is reduced while the perpetrator’s presence is prolonged.“

Chelsea Hotel has created a line of T-shirts, tote bags and posters featuring lyrics written by some of the legendary artists who at one time lived at the famous/infamous hotel in New York City (specifically Edith Piaf, Patti Smith and Leonard Cohen), reflecting their “unique visions of love.”

All of the profit generated by the Chelsea Hotel collection this month will be donated to SOS violence conjugale.

