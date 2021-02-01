Montreal’s 30th annual Black History Month launches today

Today marks the beginning of Black History Month and the 30th annual Mois de l’Histoire des Noirs in Montreal is getting underway this afternoon, and promising an impressive series of important, informative, entertaining events — despite our continued inability to gather.

A virtual unveiling of this year’s programming and presentation of the 2021 edition laureates is happening this afternoon, with Black History Month Montreal President Michael P. Farkas. The month-long event series spokesperson is Fabrice Vil, a lawyer and social entrepreneur who works with his organization Pour 3 Points.

“Black History Month is a time to come together since we can all take part in events that help us better understand the realities of Black people in Quebec and elsewhere, both from historical and contemporary perspectives. This special month is all the more meaningful this year, as it follows on the heels of the ascension of the Black Lives Matter movement, which calls on us to fully recognize the value of Black lives.” —Fabrice Vil

Tune in the virtual BHM/MHN launch today, Monday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. here.

For more about Black History Month in Montreal / Mois de l’histoire des noirs, please visit their website.

