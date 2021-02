Madeline had been missing since Feb. 19.

UPDATE: Madeline Kimble has been found safe and sound

Montreal police have just announced that 15-year-old Madeline Kimble has been found safe and sound in Verdun. Earlier today, the SPVM announced that Madeline had been missing since Feb. 19.

#Located Madeline Kimble ,15 years old, has been found safe and sound in Verdun burough. Thank you for your help. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/KZZpwySH64 — Police Montréal (@SPVM) February 21, 2021

